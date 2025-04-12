Open Menu

NA Speaker Felicitates Shujaat Hussain On Elected Unopposed President Of PML

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on being elected unopposed as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on being elected as the Senior Vice President of the party.

The Speaker conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League and acknowledged that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's unopposed election reflects the full confidence of party office-bearers and members in his leadership.

Ayaz Sadiq praised Chaudhry Shujaat’s long-standing political contributions, describing him as an experienced, wise and farsighted leader.

He said that Chaudhry Shujaat has always promoted a politics of reconciliation and has played a constructive role in the country’s development and progress.

The Speaker also congratulated Tariq Hussain on being elected as the Central Secretary General of the PML, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain as the Secretary General of Punjab, and extended his felicitations to other newly elected office-bearers of the party.

He expressed his best wishes for the success of the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

1 hour ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedne ..

Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan