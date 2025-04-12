NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on being elected unopposed as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on being elected as the Senior Vice President of the party.

The Speaker conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League and acknowledged that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's unopposed election reflects the full confidence of party office-bearers and members in his leadership.

Ayaz Sadiq praised Chaudhry Shujaat’s long-standing political contributions, describing him as an experienced, wise and farsighted leader.

He said that Chaudhry Shujaat has always promoted a politics of reconciliation and has played a constructive role in the country’s development and progress.

The Speaker also congratulated Tariq Hussain on being elected as the Central Secretary General of the PML, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain as the Secretary General of Punjab, and extended his felicitations to other newly elected office-bearers of the party.

He expressed his best wishes for the success of the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League.