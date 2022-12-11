UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker For All Political Parties To Get United For Resolution Of National Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday urged all political parties to get united at a platform to resolve the issues being faced by the country.

Talking to media after having breakfast at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza here, he said that unity was the only way to move the country ahead.

He said that only parliament could provide solution to the problems of nation, adding that uncertainty developed in case of neglecting the parliament, so all members should come into the parliament to represent their Constituencies.

He said the incumbent government should complete its constitutional tenure like the previous governments did.

He said it was responsibility of all political parties to be united to tackle the challenges being faced by the country and the parliament was the only forum where solutions to the issues of the country could be discussed and finalized.

"All parties should play their role to support the economy," he said.

The Speaker said that like legislation, the implementation of laws was also responsibility of the parties.

To a question, he said that stability was also important in the national politics. He said there were some rules and regulations for accepting the resignations in the assembly as the law said a resignation should not be accepted if it was presented in pressure.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Imran Khan should participate in the legislation, if he wanted transparent elections in the country. He said the opposition was equally important for the country, adding that assemblies should complete their constitutional tenure.

On the occasion, Hassan Murtaza said that everyone was discussing the stories of corruption by the PTI during its four-year tenure.

"Crops of farmers have been destroyed on the name of new city near Lahore," he said.

Imran Khan wanted presidential system in the country instead of the parliamentarysystem, he added.

He said the PTI set records in corruption during its four years of rule.

