NA Speaker For Assessing Ground Water Impact At Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that socio-economic, employment and ground water impact of the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project be assessed at the earliest.

He said ameliorating the hardships of the effectees of this project must be the priority of the concerned government agencies as people's lives and livelihood is directly attached to this project.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting regarding the issues faced by affectees of the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Project here.

The Speaker stressed the need to increase the quantity of water at the area as employment of major chunk of local population was attached with fishery and agriculture.

He said that the present 1000 cusec water is not up-to the local needs.

He said that water availability to the affectees of Ghazi Barotha Hydro project is imperative especially till this February as cultivation season would start.

Qaiser also mentioned that ground water level is also decreasing in the area and directed to pace up the issue of establishment of water Park.

Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub said that outcome and output of the project must be tangible in the area.

He said that livelihood of the people, the areas affected and the changes in the local biodiversity be closely studied and possible measures be suggested to ameliorate the negative impact of this project.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to CM KPK Abdul Karim , Tehsil Nazim Topi Rangez Ahmed and Senior officers of Ministry of Planning Development, Water Resources, WAPDA and IRSA .

