UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker For Ensuring Labour Class Welfare, Timely Payment Of Remuneration

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

NA Speaker for ensuring labour class welfare, timely payment of remuneration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women, who are an indispensable pillar of the country.

"While remembering Chicago killing (of workers) on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, we also pay tribute to the labour community of our country for its valuable contribution in nation building," he said in his message on occasion of Labour Day being observed on Saturday.

The day, he said, "symbolizes the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world." The NA Speaker said the labour class played a vital role in the development and progress of a country, therefore it was essential to ensure their welfare and payment of proper and timely remuneration for their services.

He said,"islam lays a great emphasis on the welfare and proper award to the labour." He said all the civilized societies in the world had legislation to ensure the rights and welfare of their labour force, and asked the provincial governments to legislate for the protection of basic rights of labour class, especially domestic labour.

He said the present government was pursuing labour friendly policies and had legislated for ensuring welfare of the labour class in the country.

Asad Qaisar said as the rights and duties went side by side, the labour class should to work hard with devotion to harness the country's immense resources for its prosperity and development and that of its people.

He said the most affected by the corona virus was the labour class who worked hard to feed themselves and their families. He appealed to the people to help the labour community in the difficult time, and urged the labourers to take special care of anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures during their work.

It was a good decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan not to lock down the entire country as it would affect the working class the most, he added.

The NA Speaker termed the provision of affordable housing to the labour class a great step and fulfillment of the promise made to them.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in his message, also paid tribute to the workforce worldwide, who was extremely significant for the socio-economic development of any country.

He said the present government was taking various steps for the welfare of labourers and their families. He reiterated the government's firm commitment to safeguard the dignity and status of the workforce, and appealed to the labour class to take special care of corona SOPs during their work to avoid the damage caused by the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Progress Chicago Women All Government Labour Housing

Recent Stories

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out ..

19 minutes ago

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

19 minutes ago

Iraq Orders Evacuation of Citizens From Coronaviru ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister for developing strong Pakistan-Hung ..

19 minutes ago

S.Africa national carrier SAA exits business rescu ..

19 minutes ago

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.