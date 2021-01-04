UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker For Equipping Education Sector With Modern Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:35 PM

NA speaker for equipping education sector with modern facilities

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Monday underscored the need for equipping education sector with modern facilities to bring real change in the society.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Monday underscored the need for equipping education sector with modern facilities to bring real change in the society.

The educational system by imparting technical education could lead the country on path to progress and prosperity, Asad Qaiser said in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KPK for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash.

The Special Assistant apprised Asad Qaiser about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker directed the Special Assistant to link up all the provincial educational institutes with the relevant institutions of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said a comprehensive plan be devised to spend one billion Dollars allocated for the education sector under CPEC specially on provision of educational infrastructure and facilities.

He said that new programs for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market.

The CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province, the Speaker remarked.

He said that the provincial government should formulate flagship programs for educated youth, adding that the agreements should be signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion of technical education.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the Speaker's spirit for promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and equipping educational institutions with modern facilities.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the education sector had been included in the CPEC project with the cooperation of China to modernize educational institutions across the province.

He said that like the rest of the country, tuition fees of poor and needy students was being met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsas Emergency Program.

The time was not far when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have a prominent position in the field of education, Bangash observed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education China CPEC Progress Lead Market All Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

56 minutes ago

US Authorities to Boost Security for Lawmakers Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.