UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker For Eradicating Child Labour To Ensure Country's Bright Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NA Speaker for eradicating Child Labour to ensure country's bright future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday said that the bright future of the nation is interlinked with the eradication of the menace of Child Labour.

In a message on the occasion of International Child Labor Day, which is celebrated across the world on June, 12 every year under the auspices of the United Nations, he said, that each child should be given the opportunity for standardized education by eliminating all kinds of forced labor, mental and physical abuse, especially against children from society.

He also stressed on the need to take special initiatives to protect children from the menace of child labour.

The Speaker said that forced labor from children is tantamount to compromise and destroying their childhood as they are deprived of what is essential for development.

The speaker said that the constitution guarantees the protection of children's rights and under the constitution, it is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities for children from 5 to 16 years to avail the opportunity for getting free education.

He said that Pakistan being a signatory of the International Convention for the Protection of Children should strictly adhere to international agreements to protect children from labour.

He also pointed out that added that according to Pakistani laws taking forced labor from children is a punishable offence.

Pervez Ashraf has said that the Parliament of Pakistan became first regional Parliament to formulate Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights to ensure child-friendly legislation.

He also said that the National Assembly of Pakistan commemorated the Diamond Jubilee celebrations on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan and a special convention of children was also organized on the occasion in which all sections of the society were involved.

He also emphasized the need to take all stakeholders on board for eliminating the menace of Child labor from Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World United Nations Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Parliament June All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Elections expected to be held in October or Novemb ..

Elections expected to be held in October or November: Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulan ..

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

10 minutes ago
 UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

19 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

19 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

29 minutes ago
 Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.