UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker For Establishing Industrial Estates In Gujar Khan, Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in Gujar Khan, Chakwal

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday stressed for establishing Industrial Estates in Gujar Khan and Chakwal to generate employment opportunities on a vast scale besides providing revenue for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday stressed for establishing Industrial Estates in Gujar Khan and Chakwal to generate employment opportunities on a vast scale besides providing revenue for the government.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad and Chakwal Chambers of Commerce and Industries led by Zafar Bakhtawari, the Speaker seconded the suggestion of delegation for establishing industrial estates in both cities.

The industrial units will help enhancing standard of living in Chakwal and adjacent districts, he added.

During the meeting, he lauded the efforts of business community and assured resolution of their problems�to facilitate business community.

They discussed the country's latest economic situation and industry related issues.

The delelgation�also invited the Speaker to attend Business Excellent Award as chief guest, which was being organized during the current month.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Chambers Of Commerce Chakwal Gujar Khan Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ships First Batch o ..

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Ships First Batch of LNG to Germany

24 seconds ago
 Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Syd ..

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

9 minutes ago
 MOIP to ensure ease of doing business in SME secto ..

MOIP to ensure ease of doing business in SME sector: Momin Agha

26 seconds ago
 Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater lev ..

Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater level from further declining

5 minutes ago
 Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

26 minutes ago
 US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.