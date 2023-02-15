NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in Gujar Khan, Chakwal

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday stressed for establishing Industrial Estates in Gujar Khan and Chakwal to generate employment opportunities on a vast scale besides providing revenue for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday stressed for establishing Industrial Estates in Gujar Khan and Chakwal to generate employment opportunities on a vast scale besides providing revenue for the government.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad and Chakwal Chambers of Commerce and Industries led by Zafar Bakhtawari, the Speaker seconded the suggestion of delegation for establishing industrial estates in both cities.

The industrial units will help enhancing standard of living in Chakwal and adjacent districts, he added.

During the meeting, he lauded the efforts of business community and assured resolution of their problems�to facilitate business community.

They discussed the country's latest economic situation and industry related issues.

The delelgation�also invited the Speaker to attend Business Excellent Award as chief guest, which was being organized during the current month.