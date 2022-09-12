UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker For Highlighting Climate Change Fallout In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NA Speaker for highlighting climate change fallout in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday urged that issue of climate change fallout in Pakistan needs to be highlighted at all international forums.

The speaker expressed these views during a meeting with President, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Member of Parliament in Portugal Duarte Pacheco, said a news release.

Speaker welcomed the President in the National Assembly of Pakistan and extended gratitude for the IPU's support in organizing the 3rd Regional Seminar of the Asia Pacific region on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

During the discussion, he highlighted that Pakistan was facing the worst climatic catastrophe of its history. The extent of damage due to the extreme climate breakdown was unimaginable.

He emphasized that Pakistan was not a contributor to emissions but among the most affected countries by excessive carbon emissions from developed countries.

The Speaker urged that issue of climate change fallout in Pakistan needs to be highlighted at all international fora.

National Assembly wanted that the issue should be considered an as emergency item in the upcoming conference of IPU scheduled to be held in October 2022 in Rwanda.

Climate change is a global issue and warrants global support and cooperation for its adequate and timely resolution.

The Speaker also underscored that now the biggest challenge was convalescence and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged populace.

He insisted upon the President that the IPU should support Pakistan in overcoming the humongous challenge of resumption of normal life in flood-torn areas. He emphasized that Pakistan was coping with the calamity but it would be not possible to undo the damage without the resounding backing of world parliaments.

The IPU President lauded the efforts extended by the Speaker to the millions of distressed and distraught people of Pakistan in the wake of massive torrential rains and super floods.

He appreciated the Speaker's efforts in organizing the 3rd IPU Regional Seminar of the Asia Pacific region on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals. He termed that the event would hopefully prove pivotal in attracting support for flood victims of the country.

While discussing the promotion of bilateral relations, both insisted on regular exchanges and cooperation through Parliamentary Friendship Groups to further mutual interest, particularly in trade and tourism.

The meeting ended with a commitment to work jointly through available diplomatic channels to promote peace and sustainability in the region.

