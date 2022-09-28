(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said the economic stability of the country was interlinked with agricultural growth that could be ensured by incentivizing farmers.

Addressing a ceremony of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, he said another important factor that could help stabilize the national economy was encouraging exporters in the country.

Speaker NA said agricultural products of Pakistan had a reputation all around the world, especially the quality of rice it produce was unmatchable. Therefore, he added, rice exporters "have a vital role to play in the economic stability of the country.

" He urged rice exporters to export the best quality rice as "this is Pakistan's recognition all across the world." He also encouraged them to introduce a new variety of rice and asked agriculture scientists to support them in that regard so that Pakistan's agri exports could be increased.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Chairman Ali Hussain Asghar expressed his gratitude to Speaker NA for gracing the event with his presence. He said rice exporters would continue to strive for increasing Pakistan's exporters.