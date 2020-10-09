NA Speaker forms task force on street children, bonded labour

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday constituted a special task force for uplift and mainstreaming of street children and bonded labour, during a meeting held in Parliament House.

The task force will be headed by MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak.

The meeting discussed issues regarding "uplift and mainstreaming of street children and bonded labour" with the members of National Assembly from Islamabad, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak, Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal, Khubaib Foundation and Pakistan Sweet Homes.

It was pondered at length the ways and means to bring street children and bonded labour into the mainstream by providing them quality education, health, vocational training and microfinance facilities.

After the detailed deliberation on various options, it was decided that the special task force would come up with a proper mechanism to tackle the issue within a month.

The speaker said that the plight of street children and bonded labour could not be resolved until and unless there was proper identification of the problem and study of the existing laws and best international practices.

He also directed to associate poverty alleviation and social safety Division, NAVTEC, CRC and other organizations working on street children and bonded labour into the task force for their contribution and valuable input to the cause.

The speaker called the meeting to translate the resolve of the legislature into practical steps for addressing both the issues.

He had been invariably stressing for collective efforts for addressing the plight of street children and bonded labour and their root causes.

