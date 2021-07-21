ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday expressed their deepest grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned senior journalist Arif Nizami. In their separate condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker paid rich tributes to the deceased, saying the country was deprived of a renowned journalist and his services would be remembered till last.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.