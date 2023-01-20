ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani condoled the demise of Zameer Nafees, a senior journalist on Friday.

In their separate condolence messages, both the speaker and deputy speaker offered their heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of the senior columnist.

While paying tributes to the services of Zameer Naveed,they said that the deceased played a vital role for the freedom of expression in the country. They added that his services would be remembered for a long time.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.