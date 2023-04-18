NA Speaker grieved over life loss in landslide near Torkham Border

Both Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in a massive landslide near Torkham border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Both Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in a massive landslide near Torkham border.

The speaker and deputy speaker, in their separate condolence messages, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families on their irreparable loss.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured person.

Both officials also expressed solidarity with affected families in this hour of grief and sorrow.