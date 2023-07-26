Open Menu

NA Speaker Grieves Over Demise Of MPA Aslam Abro's Brother, Son

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NA speaker grieves over demise of MPA Aslam Abro's brother, son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of Aslam Abro, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA)'s brother and son in a heart-wrenching incident of a deadly attack.

He expressed deep sorrow and condolences for the bereaved family.

He extended his heartfelt solidarity and support to the grief-stricken Abro family during this difficult time.

With the tragic loss of islam Abro's close family members, the speaker had called for patience and resilience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. "Let us join hands in prayers for the departed souls and may the Abro family find the strength to cope with this immense loss," he maintained.

Related Topics

Attack National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Provincial Assembly May Family Sad

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

13 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

28 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

28 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan