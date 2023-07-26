ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of Aslam Abro, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA)'s brother and son in a heart-wrenching incident of a deadly attack.

He expressed deep sorrow and condolences for the bereaved family.

He extended his heartfelt solidarity and support to the grief-stricken Abro family during this difficult time.

With the tragic loss of islam Abro's close family members, the speaker had called for patience and resilience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. "Let us join hands in prayers for the departed souls and may the Abro family find the strength to cope with this immense loss," he maintained.