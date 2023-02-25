NA Speaker grieves over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhara Kahu accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic accident at Rahim Yar Khan Motorway and the death of workers due to the sudden collapse of the under-construction shuttering of Bhara Kahu Bypass bridge in Islamabad.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured in both accidents.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also directed the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the shuttering collapse to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.

They prayed for the departed soul of the deceased who lost their lives in both tragic accidents. They also prayed for solace and peace for bereaved families.