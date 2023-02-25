UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Rahim Yar Khan, Bhara Kahu Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NA Speaker grieves over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhara Kahu accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic accident at Rahim Yar Khan Motorway and the death of workers due to the sudden collapse of the under-construction shuttering of Bhara Kahu Bypass bridge in Islamabad.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured in both accidents.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also directed the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the shuttering collapse to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.

They prayed for the departed soul of the deceased who lost their lives in both tragic accidents. They also prayed for solace and peace for bereaved families.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Islamabad National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Motorway Rahim Yar Khan All

Recent Stories

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu by ..

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coord ..

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

2 hours ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.