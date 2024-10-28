NA Speaker Hails Democratic Process In Passing 26th Constitutional Amendment
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday praised the democratic process that led to the successful passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that all parties, including JUI-F, were actively involved in shaping the amendment draft.
The role of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was commendable because of their constructive contribution to the amendment, he added.
"The role of Chairman PPP was pivotal in ensuring the amendment's passage," he said.
Reflecting on his tenure as Speaker, he said that he was committed to give the Opposition ample opportunity to voice their opinions.
"I have always provided the Opposition with more time on the floor to present their views. I believe constructive criticism from the Opposition positively impacts the government's performance," he said.
The Speaker further said that the democratic practices followed during the process would strengthen democracy in Pakistan.
Answering a question, he said that after passed with a two-thirds majority, the 26th Constitutional Amendment was now immune to legal challenges, stating, "This amendment cannot be undone or challenged in any court."
