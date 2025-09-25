NA Speaker hails newspapers as pillars of truth, justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday underscored the pivotal role of newspapers in fostering national awareness, intellectual development, and democratic resilience, calling them the “cornerstone of democracy” for their unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

In his message marking Newspaper Readers Day, the Speaker extended warm greetings to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and the journalist community, lauding their contributions to informed public discourse and democratic engagement.

“Newspapers remain a credible source of reliable information and serve as a vital bridge between Parliament and the people,” he stated, adding that a well-informed citizenry is essential for a vibrant democracy.

Reflecting on the historical significance of print media, Sadiq noted that newspapers have consistently delivered factual reporting and exposed societal injustices.

In today’s digital age, dominated by social media, he stressed that responsible journalism is more critical than ever.

He praised newspapers for offering not just news, but also in-depth research, thoughtful analysis, and meaningful context.

Despite facing numerous challenges, newspapers continue to evolve, sustained by public trust and confidence.

The Speaker emphasized that this trust is key to their survival and growth.

Encouraging youth to embrace newspaper reading, he highlighted its role in enhancing intellectual and academic development.

He called for the promotion of media literacy and a newspaper-reading culture in educational institutions, noting that print media carries the profound responsibility of upholding impartiality, ethics, and accountability.

Reaffirming the importance of press freedom, Sadiq said it is the bedrock of any democratic society.

He concluded by expressing optimism about the future of the newspaper industry, saying its expanding readership reflects a collective commitment to building an informed, resilient, and democratic Pakistan.