NA Speaker hails security forces for successful operation in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday hailed the security forces for conducting a successful operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

The NA Speaker paid tribute to the spirit of patriotism of soldiers Banaras Khan and Abdul Karim, who were martyred in the Sarwekai area of South Waziristan when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.

In his condolence message, the NA Speaker lauded the gallantry of martyred soldiers for neutralizing the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the martyred soldiers eternal rest and console their bereaved families over their martyrdom.

Pervaiz Ashraf said that the anti-state elements wanted to spread unrest in the country, adding that the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.