NA Speaker Hails Security Forces' Success In Swat Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday commended security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat, which led to the elimination of four Khawarij terrorists.
Praising the bravery and professionalism of the armed forces, Speaker Sadiq stated, “Our security forces have once again demonstrated unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorism. The nation stands united with its brave soldiers in this decisive war.
"
Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate extremism, he declared, “Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.
They will soon meet their inevitable end."
He emphasized that the war against terrorism would continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.
The speaker also expressed the nation’s prayers for further successes of the security forces, vowing that Pakistan will not rest until complete peace is achieved.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition6 minutes ago
-
NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation6 minutes ago
-
SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor6 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea regarding fertilizer's price16 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas University to host first International Symposium on AI, Literature and Climate Awareness16 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed Easter prizes26 minutes ago
-
New prices of wheat flour fixed in Mirpur Khas district26 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues extreme weather advisory for Punjab, Islamabad, Northern Region36 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C36 minutes ago
-
SHO, constables found guilty in Kasur dance party case, LHC told36 minutes ago
-
National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive to Begin in AJK46 minutes ago
-
Target killing claims two live in Fatehjang46 minutes ago