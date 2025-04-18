NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday commended security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat, which led to the elimination of four Khawarij terrorists.

Praising the bravery and professionalism of the armed forces, Speaker Sadiq stated, “Our security forces have once again demonstrated unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorism. The nation stands united with its brave soldiers in this decisive war.

"

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate extremism, he declared, “Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They will soon meet their inevitable end."

He emphasized that the war against terrorism would continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

The speaker also expressed the nation’s prayers for further successes of the security forces, vowing that Pakistan will not rest until complete peace is achieved.