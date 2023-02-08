UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Highlights Connectivity As Crucial Factor For Regional Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 06:38 PM

NA speaker highlights connectivity as crucial factor for regional prosperity

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said regional connectivity was the key to drive economic growth and invited Turkmenistan to join efforts for boosting regional connectivity through air, land, and sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said regional connectivity was the key to drive economic growth and invited Turkmenistan to join efforts for boosting regional connectivity through air, land, and sea.

He stressed the need for mutual cooperation in the energy sector to ease out the energy requirements of the country.

He said this during a meeting with Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps to Pakistan, and Hemra Annamuhammedov, Third Secretary of Turkmenistan, here at the Parliament House.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed Pakistan's high regard for its relationship with Turkmenistan and extended gratitude for the timely humanitarian assistance provided to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan's vision of building sustainable and result-oriented engagement with the Central Asian Republics through its "Vision Central Asia" policy, which focused on five key areas, including political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

The speaker emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, recalling the visit of Mrs Akja Nurberdiyeva, former Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, to Pakistan in 2016.

He urged Turkmenistan to sign the Charter of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) to further strengthen parliamentary ties.

With regards to trade and investment, the speaker underlined the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and invited Turkmenistan to take advantage of Pakistan's Gwadar, Bin Qasim, and Karachi seaports for its trade connectivity with the middle East, Africa, and beyond.

He also expressed Pakistan's commitment to the timely completion of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and the TAP power transmission projects, and welcomed the productive meetings of the technical delegation led by Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, during his visit to Turkmenistan in September 2022.

Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov expressed his satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and registered his willingness for further strengthening of political, economic, and cultural ties.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, and both sides expressed their resolve to work together for the mutual benefit of their respective countries and the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Africa National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Visit Gwadar Turkmenistan Middle East Bin Qasim September Gas 2016 Asia

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping ..

Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping Association, YoungShip UAE

24 minutes ago
 MH17 Investigation Does Not Have Enough Evidence t ..

MH17 Investigation Does Not Have Enough Evidence to Initiate New Trials- Dutch P ..

32 seconds ago
 AMC declared best in quality assurance programe in ..

AMC declared best in quality assurance programe in KP province

33 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

35 seconds ago
 Russian language course for students of FUUAST's I ..

Russian language course for students of FUUAST's IR dept started

36 seconds ago
 President receives UAE ambassadors participating i ..

President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.