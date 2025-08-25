NA speaker highlights Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) legacy, Parliament to commemorate 1500th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday extended heartfelt felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah on the arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal - the blessed month marking the birth of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, the Speaker announced that the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) will be observed this year with profound reverence and solemnity at the Parliament House.

He said that the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) noble personality is a fountain of guidance for all humanity. With his arrival, the darkness of ignorance and tyranny was dispelled, chains of oppression were broken, and mankind was illuminated with the light of monotheism, justice, and knowledge.

The Speaker said that the Prophet of Mercy (PBUH) abolished the system of ignorance that enslaved human beings and taught mankind to bow only before Almighty Allah.

He (PBUH) imparted the universal message of brotherhood, compassion, sacrifice, equality, and peace — teachings that remain a guiding light for all humanity till the end of times. The Holy Qur’an declares: “And We have not sent you except as a mercy to all the worlds.”

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the practical embodiment of the Holy Qur’an. Allah Almighty has said in the Holy Qur’an: “Indeed, you (O Prophet) are on the highest standard of character.” He added that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an integral part of faith, as the Prophet (PBUH) himself said: “None of you is a true believer until I am dearer to him than his parents, his children, and all mankind.

The Speaker remarked that it is a matter of great honour and good fortune that we are the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This love is deeply rooted in our hearts and can never fade away.

He emphasized that true love for the Prophet (PBUH) demands that we mould our lives according to the Qur’an and Sunnah, embody his teachings of justice, tolerance, compassion, and sacrifice, and promote harmony, peace, and unity in society.

He pledged that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan will continue to strive to shape their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), while also promoting islam’s true message of peace, love, and fraternity across the globe. He prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan on this blessed occasion.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought humanity the message of guidance, knowledge, and justice, which transformed the destiny of mankind.

He emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must adopt the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) in their personal and collective lives and strengthen unity and solidarity so that Pakistan and the entire Muslim world may advance on the path of peace and prosperity.

He added that the Prophet (PBUH) was sent as Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen (Mercy for all worlds) and his noble life remains a beacon of light for all creation.