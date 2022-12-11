NA Speaker inaugurates Benazir Hall at PPP Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday morning inaugurated Benazir Shaheed Hall and office of the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Secretariat Incharge here at Model Town.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza accompanied him.

The Speaker lauded Hassan Murtaza for his dedication, efforts and work for the beautification of PPP Punjab Secretariat and said that his services would bealways remembered.

Several party workers were also present on the occasion.