NA Speaker Inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Of 1st Constituent Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said that Parliament being the representative of more than twenty two million people of the country always strived to fulfill the desires of common people.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating three days Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly in the parliament.

He emphasized for maintaining the sanctity and supremacy of the parliament as it was the real icon of people's aspiration.

He said the parliament was the platform where people's representatives had always been striving to resolve the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

While felicitating the Nation on the Diamond Jubilee of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, the speaker said that the day reminded us struggle of Muslim of the subcontinent and their leaders for achieving the goal of independence of Pakistan.

He said that this day also marked the 'Foundation Day' of the parliament.

He said that celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan under the theme "Mera-Parliman-Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal" was beginning from today and the theme reflected development, progress and bright future of the country was interlinked with the supremacy of the parliament .

Later on, he inaugurated 3-day Photographs Exhibition with the theme "Tarjuman-i-mazi shan-i-Hal" where the photographs of all leaders of House , leaders of opposition and distinguished international leaders who addressed the parliament were displayed.

He also inaugurated 3-Day Art and Painting Exhibition with the theme "Pak Sarzamin shad Baad".

He applauded the diligence and skill of Artists to portray their ideas in beautiful paintings.

Inaugurating the 3-day Book Exhibition with the theme "Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat" in the library of Parliament House, he examined the original copy of 1973 constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed by members of Parliaments including then Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other members of that parliament for making the 1973 constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that the celebrations would link the present generation to past and ultimately would prove beacon of light for their bright future.

