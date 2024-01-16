NA Speaker Inaugurates Office Of Pakistan Parliamentary Reporters Association
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday inaugurated the office of the Pakistan Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) in green surroundings of the Parliament House.
In the opening ceremony attended by PRA representatives, members, and senior journalists from the National Assembly, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated on the establishment of the Parliamentary Reporters Association and the PRA office at the National Assembly Secretariat.
Highlighting the Press Gallery's pivotal role, the Speaker emphasized its indispensability, stating that without it, the Parliament remains incomplete.
Addressing the deep connection between the media and the Parliament, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf underscored the role of the media in bridging the gap between the public and the Parliament, acknowledging the crucial function of parliamentary reporters in keeping the public informed about legislative activities.
Expressing his commitment to providing a conducive environment and excellent facilities for parliamentary reporters, the Speaker declared it a top priority. The journalists in the press gallery have consistently played a crucial role in bringing public concerns to the attention of the highest echelons of power, stated the Speaker.
Declaring the Parliament as an institution representing 25 crore people (250 million people), the Speaker asserted its status as the source of power and the focal point of all institutions. In a call for national unity, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf stressed the necessity for all institutions to work collaboratively for the country's development and progress.
Urging the overcoming of mutual differences, the Speaker asserted that democracy and the strength of the Parliament are indispensable for the nation's progress. Emphasizing respect for all institutions belonging to Pakistan, the Speaker urged collective efforts to address and solve the challenges being faced by the country.
In a call for political unity, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf urged all political parties to come together to address the country's issues. Regarding the incident of May 9th, the Speaker deemed it extremely shameful and suggested refraining from mentioning it.
Highlighting May 28th as a day that made Pakistan's defense invincible, the Speaker called for collective efforts to uplift Parliament and strengthen democratic destinies.
In conclusion, the Speaker reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party's belief in democracy, emphasizing the importance of unity for the nation's progress.
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust three street criminal gangs; arrest six active members8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers8 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 211 kg drugs in seven operations; arrests nine accused18 minutes ago
-
ICCPO holds meeting with foreign diplomats and regional security officers28 minutes ago
-
Healthcare activists urge immediate implementation of Tobacco Health Levy in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
149 fertilizer dealers arrested for overcharging in two weeks48 minutes ago
-
President for scientific based knowledge sharing tendency to benefit entire humanity48 minutes ago
-
Tarnol, homicide unit police teams arrested accused involved in murder case48 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival57 minutes ago
-
KP becomes first province imposing ban on sale of e-cigarettes to minors, near educational instituti ..1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against outlaws: weopen, hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital going on in full swing1 hour ago