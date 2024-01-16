NA Speaker inaugurates office of Pakistan Parliamentary Reporters Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday inaugurated the office of the Pakistan Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) in green surroundings of the Parliament House.

In the opening ceremony attended by PRA representatives, members, and senior journalists from the National Assembly, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated on the establishment of the Parliamentary Reporters Association and the PRA office at the National Assembly Secretariat.

Highlighting the Press Gallery's pivotal role, the Speaker emphasized its indispensability, stating that without it, the Parliament remains incomplete.

Addressing the deep connection between the media and the Parliament, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf underscored the role of the media in bridging the gap between the public and the Parliament, acknowledging the crucial function of parliamentary reporters in keeping the public informed about legislative activities.

Expressing his commitment to providing a conducive environment and excellent facilities for parliamentary reporters, the Speaker declared it a top priority. The journalists in the press gallery have consistently played a crucial role in bringing public concerns to the attention of the highest echelons of power, stated the Speaker.

Declaring the Parliament as an institution representing 25 crore people (250 million people), the Speaker asserted its status as the source of power and the focal point of all institutions. In a call for national unity, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf stressed the necessity for all institutions to work collaboratively for the country's development and progress.

Urging the overcoming of mutual differences, the Speaker asserted that democracy and the strength of the Parliament are indispensable for the nation's progress. Emphasizing respect for all institutions belonging to Pakistan, the Speaker urged collective efforts to address and solve the challenges being faced by the country.

In a call for political unity, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf urged all political parties to come together to address the country's issues. Regarding the incident of May 9th, the Speaker deemed it extremely shameful and suggested refraining from mentioning it.

Highlighting May 28th as a day that made Pakistan's defense invincible, the Speaker called for collective efforts to uplift Parliament and strengthen democratic destinies.

In conclusion, the Speaker reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party's belief in democracy, emphasizing the importance of unity for the nation's progress.