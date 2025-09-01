NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet’s birth

National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday inaugurated a spiritually enriching photo exhibition at Parliament House to commemorate the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the 1500th year since the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday inaugurated a spiritually enriching photo exhibition at Parliament House to commemorate the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the 1500th year since the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Renowned calligrapher Wasil Shahid briefed the Speaker on the collection of art and calligraphy masterpieces featured in the exhibition. The showcased works beautifully illustrated the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), while also highlighting the rich and glorious heritage of Islamic history.

The Speaker affirmed that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a timeless source of mercy and guidance for all humanity. He noted that events centered on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) not only rejuvenate faith but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation. Such spiritual and intellectual gatherings foster unity, solidarity, and brotherhood within the Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that hosting these events in the National Assembly underscores the importance of religious and spiritual values, while also playing a vital role in promoting peace, harmony, and interfaith cohesion across society.

The inaugural ceremony of the photo exhibition was graced by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with Members of the National Assembly including Aijaz Jakhrani and Syed Hafeezuddin. The event also drew participation from scholars representing various schools of thought and officials from the National Assembly Secretariat.

Attendees lauded the exhibition for its impactful portrayal of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and commended the organizers for their thoughtful curation and efforts in promoting Islamic heritage and spiritual reflection.