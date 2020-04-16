NA Speaker inducts Shehryar Afridi as member Kashmir Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has been included as member Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir in place of Syed Fakhar Imam.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has accepted the resignation of Syed Fakhar Imam with effect from April 15, 2020.

Imam has been given the responsibility of Minister for National food Security in a recent reshuffle in minister's portfolio, a press release said on Thursday.