NA Speaker Inducts Shehryar Afridi As Member Kashmir Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:56 PM

NA Speaker inducts Shehryar Afridi as member Kashmir Committee

Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has been included as member Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir in place of Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has been included as member Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir in place of Syed Fakhar Imam.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has accepted the resignation of Syed Fakhar Imam with effect from April 15, 2020.

Imam has been given the responsibility of Minister for National food Security in a recent reshuffle in minister's portfolio, a press release said on Thursday.

