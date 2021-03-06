ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday formally informed President Dr Arif Alvi about the results of confidence motion in the House, where Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the majority votes.

The speaker, in a letter addressed to the president, said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan had obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly."The prime minister "commands the majority of the members of National Assembly (178 members) as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan", he added.