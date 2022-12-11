NA Speaker inquire after former PPP MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday visited former MPA Saghira islam at her residence to inquire after her.

He presented a bouquet to her and expressed his best wishes for her health.

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPPLahore president Ch Aslam Gill, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Shehzad Saeed Cheema andother party leaders accompanied the speaker.