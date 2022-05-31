UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Invites PTI MNAs For Verification Of Resignations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has invited all the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of PTI, who had tendered resignation from assembly on April 11, 2022, to verify the genuineness of their resignation letters.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Monday sent letters to the PTI MNAs in this regard in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub Rule (2) of rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

According to the NA Secretariat, 131 PTI members, who had tendered resignations, were invited individually for verification of their resignations. The verification process would start on June 6 and continue till June 10. Every MNA would get five minutes to confirm that their resignations were voluntary and genuine.

