NA Speaker, Iranian President Pezeshkian Reaffirm Bilateral Brotherhood, Regional Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, with both sides agreeing to enhance collaboration between the National Assembly of Pakistan and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen parliamentary engagement and expand cooperation across legislative, cultural, economic, and security domains, with a shared focus on regional stability.

Speaker welcomed the Iranian President’s visit as a milestone in reinforcing the historic brotherhood between Pakistan and Iran and advancing regional peace and development.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended the leadership of Khamenei and President Dr.

Masoud Pezeshkian during the recent Iran-Israel conflict and also expressed gratitude for Iran’s support for Operation Bunyan Marsoos. He also recalled that the National Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Iran on June 13, 2025. He strongly condemned Israeli aggression as a violation of international law and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Dr.Masoud Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s steadfast support and warm hospitality, describing it as a reflection of the enduring brotherhood between the two nations.He acknowledged Pakistan’s clear and principled stance during testing times, adding that Iran will never forget Pakistan’s solidarity.

