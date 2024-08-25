Open Menu

NA Speaker Issues Production Orders For Detained MNA Imtiaz Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday issued production orders for Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-68 Mandi Bahauddin, who is currently in custody.

The orders were issued for the upcoming National Assembly session scheduled to be held on Monday, August 26.

The Speaker exercised his authority under Rule 108 of the National Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business, 2007, to issue these orders.

MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab since July 24, 2024, under FIR No. 17/2024.

The National Assembly Secretariat has sent an official letter to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Government of Punjab, instructing that arrangements be made to ensure MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry's attendance at the upcoming session starting on Monday, August 26.

National Assembly Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mandi Bahauddin July August FIR From NA-68

