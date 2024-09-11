Open Menu

NA Speaker Issues Production Orders For MNAs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM

NA Speaker issues production orders for MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday issued the production orders of the detained Members of the National Assembly who are in the custody of Islamabad Police.

According to news release, production orders of MNAs Malik Aamir Dogar, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Waqas Akram, Sher Afzal, Muhammad Ahmed Chatta, Zubair Khan Wazir, Owais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Naseem Ali Shah, Muhammad Yusuf Khan have been issued for the current/ ongoing session of the National Assembly.

The Speaker approved the Production Orders of MNAs in the exercise of powers delegated under Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, 2007.

National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification in this regard to Secretary of Interior Division, IG Islamabad Police, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure the presence of detained members for the current session of the National Assembly.

