NA Speaker Issues Production Orders For MNAs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday issued the production orders of the detained Members of the National Assembly who are in the custody of Islamabad Police.
According to news release, production orders of MNAs Malik Aamir Dogar, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Waqas Akram, Sher Afzal, Muhammad Ahmed Chatta, Zubair Khan Wazir, Owais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Naseem Ali Shah, Muhammad Yusuf Khan have been issued for the current/ ongoing session of the National Assembly.
The Speaker approved the Production Orders of MNAs in the exercise of powers delegated under Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, 2007.
National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification in this regard to Secretary of Interior Division, IG Islamabad Police, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure the presence of detained members for the current session of the National Assembly.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India is committing humanitarian crimes through forced disappearances of Kashmiris: Speakers39 seconds ago
-
AJK gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations48 seconds ago
-
CTO setup orderly room to raise institutional, personal matters11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM slams India's 'tyranny' in Kashmir, urges global community to hold New Delhi accountable11 minutes ago
-
Workshop on 'Pioneering Digital Democracy' held11 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges PTI to avoid breaking laws of country21 minutes ago
-
IHC bars arrest of PTI MNA on his return31 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to spread chaos in country: Ihsan31 minutes ago
-
Monsoon floods damaged schools, disrupted education in Sindh: UNICEF31 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested; huge cache of drugs and weapons recovered51 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC1 hour ago
-
Police handed over recovered motorbikes, mobile phones to owners1 hour ago