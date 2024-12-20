NA speaker issues ultimatum: PAC chairperson to be elected next week if deadlock persists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has given the government and opposition a final deadline to decide on the chairperson for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Addressing a question during the Speaker's Conference, he warned that if no consensus is reached by next week, a PAC meeting will be convened, and the chairperson will be elected on the spot.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reminded both sides that it is a parliamentary tradition for the PAC chairmanship to go to the opposition, though the final decision requires agreement between the government and opposition.

He expressed frustration over the PAC's inactivity, stating that numerous important matters are stalled as a result.

“If no decision is made by next week, I will call a PAC meeting, and the chairperson will be elected in line with the meeting's proceedings,” the Speaker declared, urging immediate resolution to avoid further delays.