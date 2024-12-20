Open Menu

NA Speaker Issues Ultimatum: PAC Chairperson To Be Elected Next Week If Deadlock Persists

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NA speaker issues ultimatum: PAC chairperson to be elected next week if deadlock persists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has given the government and opposition a final deadline to decide on the chairperson for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Addressing a question during the Speaker's Conference, he warned that if no consensus is reached by next week, a PAC meeting will be convened, and the chairperson will be elected on the spot.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reminded both sides that it is a parliamentary tradition for the PAC chairmanship to go to the opposition, though the final decision requires agreement between the government and opposition.

He expressed frustration over the PAC's inactivity, stating that numerous important matters are stalled as a result.

“If no decision is made by next week, I will call a PAC meeting, and the chairperson will be elected in line with the meeting's proceedings,” the Speaker declared, urging immediate resolution to avoid further delays.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

8 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

13 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

23 minutes ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

33 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

58 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

1 hour ago
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

2 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

3 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

4 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan