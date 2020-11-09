UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Khattak Meet KP CM, Discuss Various Matters

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed the matters of mutual interest beside overall political situation in the country.

The mega developmental projects being executed in the province also came under discussion, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

Felicitating the provincial government and the chief minister for formal launching of the extension of Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme to cent percent population of the province, the National Assembly speaker and the defence minister stated that Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme was really a pro-poor and flagship project of PTI government which would not only provide free and quality healthcare facilities to people, rather would also be helpful to improve the living standard of general public by reducing the poverty in the province.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government was striving hard to ensure maximum possible facilities to the people of the province adding that Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme was launched in the province by the previous provincial government in a limited scale, and keeping in view the importance and benefits of the scheme, the incumbent provincial government extended this facility to cent percent population of the province.

The senior leaders of PTI also discussed matters relating to the ground breaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Project and expressed their hope that Prime Minster Imran Khan will himself laid down the foundation stone of this flagship project of provincial government very soon.

