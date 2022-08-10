NA Speaker kicks off five day Diamond Jubilee celebrations of constituent assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday officially kicked off five-day Diamond Jubilee celebrations of country's first constituent assembly at Parliament House. The speaker inaugurated three Photography Exhibitions themed as "Tarjuman-i-Mazi Shan-i-Hall." The speaker visited the rare and historical photos displayed at Parliament's lobby and evinced keen interest in the displays there. Rare photos of country's top parliamentary leadership right from 1947 to date have been displayed in the lobby.

The rare photos of former leaders of the House, leaders of the Opposition, Foreign State heads' visits to Parliament House and their historical addresses to the joint sitting of the parliament have been displayed at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the first session of constituent assembly was held on August 10, 1947. Independence Day was being celebrated this year in a special way.

The photos depicting parliament's history would be compiled and published as a book.

He said he was astonished to see the rare pictures of country's leadership including Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He was happy to see the photos of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto groundbreaking existing Parliament House building. While former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo inaugurated the existing building of Parliament House after completion. The speaker urged all and sundry to work for the betterment of the country by keeping aside their differences. All parties should join hands to steer the country out of crisis. Sharing the details of golden jubilee celebrations, he said the members of minority community, govt and private school children and women would visit Parliament House and coalition government members would answer their queries.

Parliamentarians, senior officials of National Assembly were also present on the occasion.