NA Speaker, KP CM attend first joint convocation of UoS, WUS

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday attended first joint convocation of University of Swabi (UoS) and Women University of Swabi (WUS)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday attended first joint convocation of University of Swabi (UoS) and Women University of Swabi (WUS).

A total 708 male and female students of both the universities were given degrees during the convocation including 370 students of Swabi University and 338 students of WUS. 32 students of UoS and four of WUS received gold medals respectively.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor of both universities Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan in his inaugural address felicitated the students and hoped they would serve the country after completion of their degrees.