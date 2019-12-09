UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, KP CM Attend First Joint Convocation Of UoS, WUS

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

NA Speaker, KP CM attend first joint convocation of UoS, WUS

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday attended first joint convocation of University of Swabi (UoS) and Women University of Swabi (WUS)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Monday attended first joint convocation of University of Swabi (UoS) and Women University of Swabi (WUS).

A total 708 male and female students of both the universities were given degrees during the convocation including 370 students of Swabi University and 338 students of WUS. 32 students of UoS and four of WUS received gold medals respectively.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor of both universities Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan in his inaugural address felicitated the students and hoped they would serve the country after completion of their degrees.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male Swabi Imtiaz Ali Women Gold

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

10 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

16 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.