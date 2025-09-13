NA Speaker lauds armed forces for crushing Fitna al Khawarij in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday commended the security forces for successfully eliminating ten members of Fitna al Khawarij during an operation in Lower Dir.

In a statement, the Speaker expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of seven soldiers, paying tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the fight against terrorism.

He praised the armed forces for their unwavering commitment to national security and continued efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Speaker Sadiq extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of seven soldiers in the firing incident and paid tribute to the martyred personnel.

He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, stating that the entire nation stands with them.

He emphasized that the elimination of terrorist elements is imperative and that the sacrifices of the security forces are a guarantee of the country’s defense. He added that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Speaker prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.