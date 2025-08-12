NA Speaker Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation In Zhob
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 08:37 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday commended country’s security forces for their successful counter terrorism operation in Zhob, Balochistan, which resulted in the elimination of 50 Indian-sponsored terrorists between August 7 and 11
In an official statement, the Speaker praised the swift and coordinated response of the security forces, describing it as a testament to their professionalism and unwavering resolve.
He said the operation reflects the forces’ steadfast commitment to safeguarding national security and affirmed that efforts would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism.
“The nation stands firmly united behind its security institutions,” Speaker Sadiq stated, vowing that hostile elements seeking to destabilize Pakistan would be decisively defeated.
He underscored the public’s unwavering support for the country’s brave security personnel, noting that the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis will remain etched in the national memory.
The Speaker also lauded the vital role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and driving national development.
