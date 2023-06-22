UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Launches First-ever Summer Internship Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

NA Speaker launches first-ever Summer Internship Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday inaugurated the Summer Internship Program for Young Citizens which aims to offer them a valuable opportunity to gain firsthand experience of the legislative procedures.

During the commemoration of Yom-e-Benazir, the Speaker officially inaugurated the aforementioned Summer Internship Program, emphasizing that democracy necessitates collective efforts by elected parliamentary representatives to foster prosperity.

He further asserted that democracy remains the most effective form of governance, and Pakistan, with its promising youth, is poised to embark on a progressive trajectory.

In emphasizing the importance of connecting the younger generation with the Parliament, he stated, "The Parliament serves as a vital platform where political leaders tirelessly strive to shape the destiny of our nation." He went on to highlight the relentless struggle and ultimate sacrifice made by the late Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto for the cause of democracy.

Furthermore, he acknowledged her courageous fight against oppressive forces and her unwavering dedication to challenging dictatorship until her last moments.

Additionally, he underscored that it was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who bestowed upon our youth the fundamental right to vote.

The NA Speaker also condemned the recent vandalism and desecration of monuments dedicated to the nation's Martyrs. He also emphasized the fact that it is impossible for a nation to progress if it doesn't respect its martyrs. He stated that the onus is upon our young generation to preserve the sanctity of Parliament.

While addressing the launching ceremony of the Internship Program, National Assembly Secretary Mr. Tahir Hussain warmly welcomed the Interns. He remarked "Parliament is the house of people and it is fortunate that the youth of this country are getting an opportunity to work at this prestigious institution, which will help them to understand democratic systems and the Constitution".

He encouraged the Interns to ask as many questions as they want during the course of their internship as it would help them in better understanding of the Parliament, State and endeavors undertaken by parliamentarians for betterment of the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Vote Young Progress Dictator

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.