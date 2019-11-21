National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday launched sustainable development report compiled by PowerChina and its research study on 1,320MW Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant, established in 2017, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday launched sustainable development report compiled by PowerChina and its research study on 1,320MW Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant, established in 2017, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He unveiled the plaque along with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan-China Chairman Institute Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman NA's Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab and PowerChina President Du Chunguo.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, he appreciated the role of Mushahid Hussain and the Chinese envoy for making concerted efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries and removing concerns over the CPEC's route.

Highlighting the importance of CPEC projects, he expressed confidence that the initiative would help strengthen Pakistan's economy.

He was of the view that the CPEC would bring prosperity, generate business activities and create job opportunities and "I see Pakistan becoming world economic power under the CPEC." Asad said Pakistan faced terrorism for last several years that ruined its economy, which had been overpowered to great extent, and now "We are seeing light in the form of CPEC, which will take us towards lasting development and prosperity.

" The speaker assured all possible support of the government and Parliament to the Chinese envoy in smooth execution of the CPEC related projects as it was "our own national interest." He said the National Assembly would hold a seminar on CPEC in December with the focus that how the corridor could be linked with Central Asia. The conference would be attended among others by representatives from Central Asian countries and China, he added.

He said the parliamentary committee was effectively working in that regard. "Such seminars will be arranged in all the provinces to get input from all stakeholders." Chinese ambassador Yao Jing said the Port Qasim Power Plant was a success story of cooperation and implementation of the CPEC projects. "The CPEC, after the five-year implementation with the joint efforts from both the Pakistani and Chinese governments, has started achieving tremendous progress in various sectors especially energy and development of transport infrastructure."The Port Qasim Power Plant, established at a cost of $ 2.085 billion, had generated 14.7 billion units as of October 2019.

The PowerChina had so far completed 40 projects with an estimated cost of $ 6 billion, while 23 projects worth $ 2.8 billion were in progress. The company hired 8,000 locals for the projects being executed in Pakistan.