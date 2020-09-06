UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Lays Floral Wreath At Memorial Of Captain Karnol Sher Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly , Asad Qaiser on Sunday visited the memorial of Captain Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) who sacrificed his life during Kargil war in 1999.

Speaker Asad Qaiser offered fateha and laid floral wrath at his mausoleum.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan was honoured with Nishan-i-Haider, the country's highest military award for the gallantry.

Karnal Sher Khan was born on January 1, 1970 at Faujoon Abad (Nawan Kallay) and after his martyrdom the village was named after him as Karnal Sher Khan Kallay.

After completing his intermediate from government postgraduate college, Swabi, he first joined Pakistan Air Force as an airman but later joined Pakistan Army as commissioned officer in November 1992.

A large number of people also visited his shrine to pay homage for his sacrifices on Defense Day.

