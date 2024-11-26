NA speaker leads parliamentary delegation to Russia for boosting ties

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts.

The visit, concluding on December 1, comes at the invitation of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich, aiming to strengthen, enhance, and expand friendly relations between the governments and peoples of both countries through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Parliamentary Delegation comprises Members of the National Assembly from all political parties including, Abdul Qadir Patel, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar.

The parliamentary delegation will hold meetings with the Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.

The call on will be followed by the signing of the MoU between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan, on expanding parliamentary cooperation and contact.

Furthermore, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would also hold bilateral meetings with the Chairperson of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko; and with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk to deliberate upon ways to strengthen Pakistan-Russia ties.

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz would also call on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

These meetings will be instrumental in highlighting Pakistan's ongoing efforts to boost ties with Russia. The meeting with Vice Chairman of State Duma, Alexander Babakov is also included in the schedule.

Besides having high-level meetings with Russian Counterparts, the Parliamentary Delegation would also visit historical and cultural sites of Russia including; the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to attend the wreath-laying ceremony, the State historical-cultural Museum-Preserve Moscow Kremlin, the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and the State Hermitage.

