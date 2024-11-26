NA Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation To Russia For Boosting Ties
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:45 PM
A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts.
The visit, concluding on December 1, comes at the invitation of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich, aiming to strengthen, enhance, and expand friendly relations between the governments and peoples of both countries through parliamentary diplomacy.
The Parliamentary Delegation comprises Members of the National Assembly from all political parties including, Abdul Qadir Patel, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar.
The parliamentary delegation will hold meetings with the Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.
The call on will be followed by the signing of the MoU between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan, on expanding parliamentary cooperation and contact.
Furthermore, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would also hold bilateral meetings with the Chairperson of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko; and with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk to deliberate upon ways to strengthen Pakistan-Russia ties.
Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz would also call on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
These meetings will be instrumental in highlighting Pakistan's ongoing efforts to boost ties with Russia. The meeting with Vice Chairman of State Duma, Alexander Babakov is also included in the schedule.
Besides having high-level meetings with Russian Counterparts, the Parliamentary Delegation would also visit historical and cultural sites of Russia including; the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to attend the wreath-laying ceremony, the State historical-cultural Museum-Preserve Moscow Kremlin, the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and the State Hermitage.
APP/szm-sra
Recent Stories
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA for October54 seconds ago
-
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel55 seconds ago
-
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan2 minutes ago
-
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand2 minutes ago
-
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore7 seconds ago
-
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel2 minutes ago
-
Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park2 minutes ago