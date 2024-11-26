Open Menu

NA Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation To Russia For Boosting Ties

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:45 PM

NA speaker leads parliamentary delegation to Russia for boosting ties

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is set to begin a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, November 27, to strengthen Pak-Russia relations through enhanced inter-parliamentary contacts.

The visit, concluding on December 1, comes at the invitation of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich, aiming to strengthen, enhance, and expand friendly relations between the governments and peoples of both countries through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Parliamentary Delegation comprises Members of the National Assembly from all political parties including, Abdul Qadir Patel, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar.

The parliamentary delegation will hold meetings with the Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.

The call on will be followed by the signing of the MoU between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan, on expanding parliamentary cooperation and contact.

Furthermore, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would also hold bilateral meetings with the Chairperson of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko; and with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk to deliberate upon ways to strengthen Pakistan-Russia ties.

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz would also call on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

These meetings will be instrumental in highlighting Pakistan's ongoing efforts to boost ties with Russia. The meeting with Vice Chairman of State Duma, Alexander Babakov is also included in the schedule.

Besides having high-level meetings with Russian Counterparts, the Parliamentary Delegation would also visit historical and cultural sites of Russia including; the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to attend the wreath-laying ceremony, the State historical-cultural Museum-Preserve Moscow Kremlin, the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and the State Hermitage.

APP/szm-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Moscow Farooq Sattar Russia Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit November December Mosque Church All From

Recent Stories

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPR ..

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..

54 seconds ago
 Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, R ..

Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over ma ..

Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed

57 seconds ago
 Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to De ..

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management ..

DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

2 minutes ago
 Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to p ..

Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

2 minutes ago
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 ..

Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

2 minutes ago
 Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root ca ..

PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..

2 minutes ago
 Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore

Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 174 in Lahore

7 seconds ago
 7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan