NA speaker-led PPP delegation meets Punjab CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, here on Saturday.

Former prime minister and Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Member Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani and Hassan Murtaza were members of the delegation.

Political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The delegation congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of Punjab chief minister and presented him a bouquet.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to move forward jointly for development of the country and the nation.

Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz thanked the top PPP leadership over its full cooperation, saying that political allies were friends and brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The chief minister said that love of humanity should be top priority as positions were temporary. He vowed that democratic and constitutional values would be promoted through reconciliation. He said that the journey of development had started where it was left four years ago, saying "We have to work day and night to serve the people of the country as time is short." He said all allies of the government would work together for development and prosperity of the country.

PML-N leaders Sardar Owais Leghari, Khwaja Salman Rafique. Khwaja Imran Nazir, Attaullah Tarar and Imran Goraya were also present.