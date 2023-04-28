UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Meets Mirani To Discuss Country Political, Economic Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NA Speaker meets Mirani to discuss country political, economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday held a meeting with the senior political leader and NA member Aftab Shaaban Mirani at the Parliament House to discuss the country's overall political and economic situation.

The Speaker inquired about Aftab Shaaban Mirani's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Speaker appreciated Mirani's interest in the proceedings of NA, despite of illness.

Aftab Shaaban Mirani commended the Speaker's conduct and management of the House proceedings with tolerance and courtesy.

He also acknowledged that the current parliament had proven to be a genuine representative institution.

He thanked the NA speakers and expressed his good wishes towards them.

