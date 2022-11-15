UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Meets Notables From Christian Community

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday met with notables from Christian Community at Speaker House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaker lauded the landmark contributions of the community in the progress of country particularly in education, health, social welfare and the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

He assured that Parliament and government would continue to protect the rights of minorities and ensure equal opportunities for them. He also appreciated their support for flood affectees.

The meeting ended with a commitment to further promoting inter-faith harmony and working hand-in-hand for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

