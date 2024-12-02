Open Menu

NA Speaker Mourns Death Of Journalist Salman Masood’s Father

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NA speaker mourns death of journalist Salman Masood’s father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow on the passing of Masood Ahmad, father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood.

In his condolence message to the grieving family, the speaker offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience for the bereaved family to endure this immense loss.

