NA Speaker mourns loss of journalist Ahmed Nawaz’s sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the sister of senior journalist Ahmed Nawaz, former Vice President of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) and associated with news One.

In his condolence message to Ahmed Nawaz, the Speaker said the demise of his sister is an irreparable loss and a great tragedy for the bereaved family.

He said, he stands with the family in this moment of grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the departed soul’s ranks and grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.