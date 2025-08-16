Open Menu

NA Speaker Mourns Loss Of Lives In KP Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by monsoon rains and flash floods across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner, Battagram, Hazara, Swat, Bajaur, and Malakand.

In his condolence message, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt sympathy for the victims and affirmed his solidarity with the bereaved families.

He said his heart is grieved over the devastation and expressed complete support for the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this challenging time.

“The flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a test for the entire nation,” he remarked, calling upon all citizens to come together in support of their affected brothers and sisters.

He urged the public—particularly the youth—to actively participate in relief efforts to assist those in need.

The Speaker said he stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shares in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones. He added that he fully understands the pain and hardships faced by the affected communities.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and said, “May Allah grant patience and strength to the grieving families.”

