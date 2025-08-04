NA Speaker mourns passing of Sardar Khan Niazi’s mother-in-law

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother-in-law of senior journalist Sardar Khan Niazi, the Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze TV

In his condolence message, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt sympathies to Sardar Khan Niazi and his family, describing the loss as an irreparable one and a profound shock.

He prayed for the departed soul’s elevated ranks and for the bereaved family to be blessed with patience and strength during this time of sorrow.