NA speaker mourns retired deputy secretary’s demise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his deep sorrow and regret on Sunday over the passing of Muhammad Ashiq, the retired Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly.

In a condolence message to the grieving family, the speaker conveyed his heartfelt sympathies, acknowledging the profound loss and immense shock caused by his passing.

The speaker paid tribute to the late Muhammad Ashiq for his dedicated service at the National Assembly Secretariat, describing him as a diligent and capable officer, while recognizing his invaluable contributions to the institution.

He further praised Ashiq’s contributions as “commendable” and extended his full support to the bereaved family, offering his solidarity during this difficult time.

The speaker concluded with heartfelt prayers for the deceased, beseeching Allah Almighty to elevate his status and grant the grieving family the strength to bear this irreparable loss with patience.